Hoppers is the latest Pixar original animation and has been performing better than last year’s Elio. It is now on track to beat a Pixar original animation at the box office in North America. The film has been staying isolated at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings. It is also the only movie in the list to earn above $2 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hoppers’ box office collection on day 6 in North America

The Pixar animation is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. It is also earning more than some of the other original animations in the dailies, including Coco, Onward, and The Wild Robot. The movie has clocked in $2.9 million on Wednesday with a drop of just 35.1% from its first discounted Tuesday.

Hoppers’ first Wednesday collection is more than The Wild Robot‘s $1.8 million, Coco’s $2 million, and Onward’s $2.2 million. The domestic total for the Pixar original animated film has hit $55.4 million at the box office in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. It is now tracking to cross $100 million at the North American box office.

Set to beat Onward’s domestic haul soon!

Onward is also an original animated feature produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Disney. Directed by Dan Scanion, it was critically acclaimed but failed financially. The film, featuring the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, collected $61.6 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

Hoppers is moving swiftly to beat the domestic haul of Onward. It is less than $7 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Onward. It will be just the beginning for the 2026 release as Hoppers is expected to beat Wish and Elio too this weekend.

The Pixar animation, released on March 6, has grossed $97.4 million worldwide. It is expected to cross $100 million before entering the second weekend.

Box office summary

Domestic – $55.4 million

International – $42 million

Worldwide – $97.4 million

