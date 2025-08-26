Pixar’s latest film, Elio, is now out on home video after an underwhelming run at the box office. The film, directed by Madeline Sharafan, grossed around $151 million worldwide per Box Office Mojo, which wasn’t enough to recover the film’s budget, which may have been approaching $200 million per The Hollywood Reporter.

Elio was directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, and starred Yonas Kibreab and Zoe Saldana in leading roles.

Despite its underwhelming box office performance, Elio was praised by critics, with the film getting an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The website consensus read: “Catapulted by its theme of building self-esteem, Pixar’s latest cosmic wonder Elio boasts a fanciful world of original creations to dazzling effect.”

Elio Had The Lowest Box Office Opening For Pixar

Elio has the dubious distinction of having the lowest box office opening for a Pixar film, with it around $21 million domestically per Box Office Mojo. This ended up being even lower than the second-lowest grossing Pixar film, Elemental, which, per Box Office Mojo, pulled in $29 million domestically. While Elemental would ultimately gross a respectable $486 million worldwide, Elio’s $151 million gross looks unlikely to catch up to that any time soon.

By contrast, Pixar’s massively successful Inside Out 2 made as much as $154 million during its domestic opening weekend per Box Office Mojo, showing that Elio is far from being a strong earner among Pixar’s catalogue of films.

Here’s Where You Can Watch Elio

With Elio’s release on digital home video, there are a number of avenues to choose from for those who wish to see it. Elio is currently available for purchase and rent in United States on YouTube Movies, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango At Home, and Google Play. The film will cost $25 to rent and $30 to buy digitally.

For those looking into physical editions, the film’s 4K steelbook edition is currently open for pre-orders.

The film is not yet available on streaming services, but given its nature as a Disney-owned production, it’s safe to assume that it will eventually stream on the Disney+ platform.

Elio Marred By News Of Troubled Production

Another thing working against Elio was the difficult production the film had, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The film’s original director, Adriana Molina, intended to place a heavier emphasis on the story’s pro-queer messaging. According to insiders, however, the film struggled to wow audiences at test screenings, with Molina reportedly having a very negative reaction to the feedback provided by Pixar head Pete Doctor. Pixar went to replace Molina with Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi as the new directors, which led to backlash among some of the film’s crew for drifting away from the original creative vision.

