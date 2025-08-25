The previous week on General Hospital saw Maxie collapsing to the floor while promoting products, Molly realising she may have feelings for Cody, Michael and Sonny getting the upper hand and Jason confronting Britt in hopes of getting some answers about her death and why she disappeared.

The drama, the suspense, the plotting and the revenge plans are about to get bigger and better in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 25, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jason making a request. Is this in regards to Britt? After all, he may have come face to face with her and confirmed that she is very much alive, but he still hasn’t gotten answers from her. And Jason doesn’t plan to leave until he finds out the truth.

Britt hasn’t told him what she is doing in Croatia and has hidden what her plans are. But will Jason’s stubbornness lead to Brit finally divulging the truth or not? Or will she keep things under wraps? What request does Jason have to make? And to whom? Will the request be granted or not?

Meanwhile, Maxie’s loved ones get difficult news. After she collapsed, she was taken to the hospital and she still hasn’t gained consciousness. All the loved ones are waiting and hoping to hear something positive that will give their hope space to bloom more. But it doesn’t look like that’s happening.

Because Maxie’s family is about to get some difficult news. What could it be about? Is she going to go into a coma? Or is some health complication the reason behind this? On the other hand, Ric gets a shock. Is it related to Molly or Elizabeth or maybe even Nina? How will he react to this now?

Elsewhere, Martin briefs Laura. He has a lot to tell her, after all. Especially the whole debacle with Drew where he refused to sign as the witness. But what’s new, most of the town is on the outs with Drew and his constant opportunistic agendas to spew venom. How will Laure react to the news?

Then there’s Alexis who loses her cool, but on whom? When Cody makes a confession to Molly. How will she react when he tells her that he pursued Ava because Kristina hired him to do so? Ric calls Kristina out while Lulu and Brook Lynn share a moment. How long will this peace last though?

