In the previous episode of General Hospital, Carly voiced her concern to Brennan. On the other hand, Willow made a big ask. Elizabeth encouraged Kristina, while Cody wanted to tell Ava why he got close to her in the first place. Lastly, Nina consulted with Ric about Willow.

From warnings and meetings to offers and discoveries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 25, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jason making a request. Is this in regard to Britt? Maxie’s loved ones get some difficult news. Has her health gotten worse? Ric gets a shock. What could this be about? Martin briefs Laura while Alexis loses her cool. Is this related to Kristina or Stella?

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

When Ava issues a warning, who is one on the receiving end? Lucy confides in Sidwell. Is this about their romance? Brennan is conflicted. Is this due to Carly and how he recruited her daughter, Josslyn, into the WSB? Michael meets with Molly. Lastly, Cody, who opens up to Dante. Is it about Ava?

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

When Portia doesn’t like what she sees, has she witnessed Curtis and Jordan share another moment together? Willow makes an offer. But to whom? Gio and Marco find common ground. What could it be about? Molly confronts Kristina. Has she finally found out about the Ric and Liz accident?

Is this what the confrontation is about between the two half-sisters? Brook Lynn is encouraged. Is this in regards to Gio or her adoption with Chase?

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Sonny offers reassurance. Is this for Michael? Or Gio? Or someone else? Trina makes a discovery. Is this about Drew or Curtis? Gio and Dante connect. Will the father and son duo finally get over the past and start afresh? Portia crosses a line while Drew puts the screws to Michael.

Friday, August 29, 2025

The final episode of the week features Britt becoming suspicious. Is this about Jason or Josslyn? Stella shares her fears. Is she worried about the insurance fraud accusations against her? Trina asks Kai for help. Is this going to bring them back together? Elizabeth is taken aback, but why? Carly receives an offer. Who could it be from? And will she accept it?Keep watching General Hospital for more!

