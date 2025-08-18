The previous week on General Hospital saw Jason being adamant about tracking Britt down, Willow slapping Lucas and being asked by Elizabeth to leave, Michale punching Drew for his usual creepy behavior and Josslyn with Vaughn at the resort where they are supposed to do their assignment.

Interestingly, Britt is also there and Josslyn spotted her. Jason is also on the way to the place and it’s about to get exciting. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 18, 2025

The first episode of the week features Britt putting on an act. Now that she is finally coming face to face with Jason, things are about to get heated. Is he going to get the answers he has been looking for? Will she tell him why she faked her death and disappeared for years without any touch at all?

Why is Britt putting on an act? Will she not tell Jsson the truth about what she is doing here? Up next, Drew confronts Sonny. Is this about Michael punching him? Is he going to inform Sonny about that and threaten him about putting his son in jail? How exactly will Sonny respond to Drew now?

When Sidwell is evasive about his feelings for Lucy, how long will he be able to keep things under wraps? Will things get heated by the time the secret comes to light? On the other hand, Brook Lynn opens up about Lois. Her mother has been her everything but one harsh truth changed it all.

The Gio situation not only broke Brook Lynn’s heart but also the trust she had in Lois. And now they are estranged with Brook Lynn not even willing to talk to her mother. Is this the moment when they have a conversation and sort things out? After all, both of them miss the warm bond they had.

Meanwhile, Stella is in the hot seat. She is confronted by medical insurance fraud investigators but is this because of Drew? Did he somehow pull the strings to take revenge on Curtis? Is this related to Stella helping Martin with medical expenses? Is this going to fall flat on Drew’s face instead?

When Curtis fears his aunt may be in trouble, will he be able to protect Stella from Drew’s evil intentions? Speaking of Martin, he meets Maxie who is in need of legal advice. What drama is about to erupt at Deception?

