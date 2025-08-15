The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Dante and Brook Lynn strategizing about getting through to Gio. Meanwhile, Michael encouraged Gio to give his parents a chance. Stella urged Kai to fight for Trina. Chase confided in Willow about adoption while Molly tried to reason with Drew.

The drama is about to get interesting with plotting, planning and lots of new factors affecting how things turn out. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama that revolves around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 15, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jason being a man on a mission. He is adamant about locating Britt and is sure that she fakes her death. He is leaving for the Five Poppies Resort, hoping to find answers. Jason believes she is somehow connected to the resort and is determined to find out more.

How will he react when he comes face to face with Britt? Is this going to be the start of their romantic reunion? On the other hand, Isaiah asks Felicia for advice. Will he listen to what she has to say and take her suggestions up? When Curtis is left shaken, what could this be about? Is it about Trina?

Or is it related to Portia? Meanwhile, Drew manipulates Michael. It is no secret that the majority of the town hates him and wants to get rid of him. He goes around gaslighting and manipulating people and honestly nobody is interested in that. When he tries to manipulate Michael, how will it go?

After all, Michael is not one Drew should try to cross. And that’s what he’ll learn when Drew gets punched in the face by Michael. How will this change this for the two of them? It was high time someone showed Drew his place and Michael was the right person for that. Is Drew going to use this now?

Elsewhere, Josslyn is frustrated. Is this related to the mission she is on or is this about Vaughn trying to force their fake romance as they act like a husband and wife to remain low key at the resort. When Turner offers an apology to Sonny, will he accept? Then there’s Trina who questions Portia.

What answers will she get from her mother? And then last but not the least, Stella has questions of her own for Tracy. How exactly will this conversation between the two matriarchs go? Stay tuned to know even more details.

