The previous week on General Hospital saw Jason confiding in others about the Britt situation. Willow continued to beg Michael to let her see the kids now that she has dumped Drew out of her life. Dante and Lulu kept worrying about their son Rocco who is adamant about knowing about Britt.

The drama, the suspicions, the danger and the excitement is high on the soap opera for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 11, 2025

The first episode of the week features Anna warning Jason. She may have wanted him to not pursue the whole Britt thing but recently she changed her mind and told him to go for it. Jason is confused and wants to know what changed. When Anna has a warning for him, what exactly could it be?

Is she worried the situation might be dangerous? Meanwhile, Josslyn and Vaughn check into the Five Poppies. They are on a mission and are now checking into the place where they are to reside for a while. But things may get chaotic after all, because Britt is also there and she might face them.

When she is threatened, what danger is she facing? Will she spot Josslyn and Vaughn before they spot her? How will things fare? Then there’s Alexis who ponders a legal maneuver. What could she be up to now? Is she going to make a decision that she will regret down the line? Or maybe she won’t.

Elsewhere, Tracy is disappointed in Cody. He has been getting close to Ava over the last couple of days but it’s not actual interest and romance that has led to this moment. Krisitna is paying Cody to get close to Ava and things are working out well for him. At least for now. Will Ava find out?

After all, she’s not someone you can fool for too long. When Tracy is left disappointed in Cody, is this related to this mission of his? Is she not happy with his romance with Ava? Will he reveal that he is doing this for Kristina and is trying to fulfill a job? Does Tracy know and is not approving of it?

Laura puts her foot down with Liesl. What will this lead to? Ava has some surprising news for Nina. What could it be about? And when Brennan is ready to confess something major to Carly, will he finally reveal the truth about the WSB and how he recruited her daughter Josslyn into it?

