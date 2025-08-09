The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly pitching an idea to Brennan. On the other hand, Drew seeked out Elizabeth to get information on Willow. Britt defied orders while Lulu and Dante were left livid. And then lastly, Anna gave her two cents to Jason about the whole Britt situation.

From warnings and confrontations to declarations and new missions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 11, 2025

The first episode of the week features Anna warning Jason. Is this about Britt? On the other hand, Josslyn and Vaughn check into the Five Poppies. Will they be able to complete their assignment given by Brennan? Britt is threatened while Alexis ponders a legal maneuver. And then there’s Tracy who is disappointed in Cody. What exactly could be the reason behind this?

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

When Drew encounters Willow, how awkward will things be? After all, she did dump him at the altar after finding out the truth about him sleeping with her mother Nina. Jason summons Alexis while Carly confronts Marco. How will these conversations go? Up next, Chase is ordered to make an arrest. Who will he put in cuffs? Emma is determined. Will she be successful?

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

When Britt is reprimanded, will she remain stubborn or change her ways? Anna demands intel from Brennan. How will he respond to her? Willow briefs Elizabeth. Is this about her run-in with Drew? Rocco reassures Gio. Drew makes a stunning declaration. What new mess is he cooking up?

Thursday, August 14, 2025

When Dante and Brook Lynn strategize, is this to win Gio’s trust back? On the other hand, Michael encourages Gio. Is this related to his parents or the Rocco situation or maybe helping Emma in her plans? Stella urges Kai to fight for Trina. But will he? After all, he did betray her family to Drew.

Chase confides in Willow. Is this about the adoption plans? Molly tries to reason with Drew. What good will this new conversation do, if at all?

Friday, August 15, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jason as a man on a mission. Will he be able to track Britt down? Isaiah asks Felicia for advice. Will it be any helpful? Curtis is shaken. What new drama is about to happen? Then there is Drew who tries to manipulate Michael. And lastly, Joss is frustrated.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Courtney Hope Was Banned From The After-Party Hours After Her Emmy Win For The Young and the Restless

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News