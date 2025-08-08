The previous episode of General Hospital saw Anna pulling some strings, Emma opening up to Trina while Jordan updates Laura. On the other hand, Brook Lynn confided in Sonny about the whole Gio situation still being such a mess. And then last but not the least, Ava decided to put Ric to the test.

The drama on the soap opera is set to be bubbling as the characters deal with emotions, suspicions and dangerous situations. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 8, 2025

The final episode of the week features Carly pitching an idea to Brennan. What could this be about? Will he accept it? Carly still does not know the truth about Brennan’s work and how he heads the WSB. She is also not aware of how her boyfriend recruited her daughter Josslyn into the firm.

What could her idea be and how will Brennan react to it? On the other hand, Drew seeks out Elizabeth. He is desperate to get some intel on Willow and find a way to have a chat with her after she dumped him at the altar on finding out the truth about his cheap fling with her mother Nina.

The wedding was a disaster as it never happened and the confrontation was there for everyone to see. Elizabeth give him some details about what Willow is doing and how she is, hoping to use the intel to manipulate her once again. Will Elizabeth ask him to mind his business?

Especially as more of his lies come to the surface. Meanwhile, Britt defies orders. She is working for someone in Croatia and is supposed to stay far away from public eyes and locked away from anyone’s sight. But when has she ever followed rules? Britt has always done what she wants to, after all.

When she defies orders, will it land her in trouble or will she find a way past this mess? When will Jason be able to finally track her down? Elsewhere, Lulu and Dante are livid. Elsewhere, Lulu and Dante are furious. Is this related to Rocco? Then there’s Anna who gives her two cents to Jason.

Is she going to chime in about the whole Britt situation? Will she ask him to go after her and locate her? Or will she be against it? And lastly, Alexis is seeking out Jason. What could this be about? Stay tuned to know more.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Who Is Ryan Kiera Armstrong? All About Actress Set To Star In Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News