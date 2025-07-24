In the previous episode of General Hospital, Jason was determined to find out if that was actually Britt Westbourne or some woman with only a resemblance to her. Dante and Lulu were alarmed. Nina sought out Drew while Portia made a revelation. Willow’s evil behavior caused concern.

The drama is about to reach its endpoint with the wedding nobody wanted almost here. Drew and Willow are getting married, but things will not be smooth sailing. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the soap.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 24, 2025

The previous episode of General Hospital saw Elizabeth reuniting with Liesl Obrecht. How will this reunion go? After all, the two have a lot to catch up on. Meanwhile, Nina wants to take action. She just cannot let her daughter Willow marry Drew despite knowing what a filthy and evil man he truly is.

Everyone has been trying to warn Willow against him, but she cannot see straight and ignores everything. Nina cannot sit and wallow. She wants to take action, but will she be able to? She even told Ava that things were worse than she had thought. Will she put her actions where her words are?

When Willow and Scout have a heart-to-heart, how will this go? She is a few moments away from becoming a bride again and is excited. Scout will be the flower girl, and the two are set to have a lovely chat. Is this going to open the blocked panels of Willow’s brain, or is it already too late for her?

Elsewhere, Alexis has a frank talk with Drew. Will she confront him about his actions? Don’t think it will do much damage. Drew only does what he wants to and does not stop anything for it. Up next, Trina holds her ground.

Kia has apologized and wants to do anything to get their relationship back. But Trina is not ready to forgive him for snitching on her father and betraying her family. How far will Kai go for forgiveness? Will it even work when Trina is so set on this being a dead end? And then there’s Trina’s parents, Portia and Curtis, who have some cards up their sleeves.

Will they be able to play the game at the right time and stop Drew? Last but not least, Sonny updates Carly, who definitely has questions. Will the two sort things out? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: EJ Has A Session With Marlena, Gwen Makes A Discovery, While Paulina Shares Her Worries With Abe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News