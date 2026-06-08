The previous week on General Hospital saw Josslyn facing off with Sidwell, Laura and Sonny using Pascal’s intel to get their hands on the photos, Lulu being defended by Carly, Valentin being confronted by Nina after she found out about his romance with Carly, and lastly, Tracy lashing out at Chase.

The drama, the suspicions, the warnings, the alliances, the assistance, the worries, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 8, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 8, 2026

The first episode of the week features Laura relishing her victory. After a long and strenuous loop of being blackmailed by Sidwell, Laura finally got the upper hand. With the help of Sonny, she managed to get her hands on the images he was using as leverage to pin Henry Dalton’s murder on her.

Now that she has burned those images, Laura can breathe a sigh of relief. But is it too soon for her to relax? On the other hand, Josslyn’s days may be numbered. The moment she thought she was able to escape captivity, she came across Sidewell. Now she is back there, and she has company.

Cullum kidnapped Liesl and sent her to be trapped with Josslyn. This has left the latter even more worried. Not only does she have to wake Liesl up, but she also has to ensure that both of them find their way out of this mess. Up next, Kristina issues a request. What exactly could this be regarding?

Is this about her being accepted into medical school? When Curtis seeks the help of Alexis, will the latter give him what he requires? He is facing the brunt of his actions, and now that he could be legally charged for assaulting Isaiah after publicly punching him, he is rushing to Alexis for assistance.

What will she tell him? Is she going to help him, or will she refuse to be involved on the wrong side? And lastly, Kai worries about Trina. With the friction between Trina’s parents, Portia and Curtis, and her singing career, there is a lot on her plate. Is this why her boyfriend Kai is so worried?

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