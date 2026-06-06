The previous episode of General Hospital saw Ava challenging Ethan as he tried to convince her to keep his secret. Brook Lynn enlisted an ally, and it was none other than Lucy. Alexis delivered happy news to Brook Lynn and Chase. Liesl issued a warning to Nina and Willow while Laura got a win.

From chaos and big moves to surprises and apologies, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 8, 2026

The first episode of the week features Laura relishing her victory. After all, she and Sonny managed to get the photos and burned them up. But could there be digital copies of it? Jossyn’s days may be numbered while Kristina issues a request. Curtis seeks Alexis’ help as Kai worries about Trina.

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Cassius makes a major confession. But to whom and about what? Portia’s baby shower is a tense affair. Have Curtis and Jordan done something yet again? Sidwell is on the warpath. Is this about Marco? Willow is blindsided. How will she deal with it? Brook Lynn issues an apology. Who could it be?

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Carly takes action. Is this regarding finding her daughter, Josslyn? Trina makes a bold decision. What will it lead to? Dante gets bad news. Is this about Rocco and Britt? Willow receives a tempting offer. From whom and how will she react to it? Curtis and Portia clash. What is it this time around?

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Valentin cautions Carly. Could she be in danger? When Ava has a guilty conscience, is this about Ethan? Sonny is taken by surprise while Nina checks in on Cassius. Cody scores points with Molly. What has he done for her? Danny and Charlotte make a plan. Is this to track Rocco or Jason?

Friday, June 12, 2026

The final episode of the week features Ethan weighing his options. Is this about Phoebe? Tracy has harsh words for Willow. How will the latter reply to the same? Brook Lynn seeks Sonny’s aid. Is this about Chase or is it about Willow? Chase makes a high-profile arrest while Alexis is persuasive.

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers, June 5, 2026: Ava Challenges Ethan, Brook Lynn Enlists An Ally, While Alexis Delivers Happy News

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