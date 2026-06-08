The upcoming episode of Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar will witness a deeply moving moment as Mahhi Vij opens up about navigating a challenging phase of her divorce and the unconditional support she received from her father during that time.

During an emotional conversation, host Rajeev Khandelwal asks Mahhi, “Ek cheez puchu aapse, aapki life mai aisa pal aaya abhi jaha kai cheeze aapke aanusar nahi chali vo phase mai pappa khade rahe honge aapke sath aaj khade hai to, iske baad aapki life mai moment aaya, jaha par aapki personal life mai cheeze aapne jaise umeed kiya hoga vaise nahi baithi, uss samay pappa ka support bohot maine rakha hoga aapko, inhone kaise deal kiya.”

Mahhi Vij Opens Up On Divorce & A Tough Life Phase

Sharing how her father stood by her without judgment, Mahhi says, “Actually, I think unhone kabhi kisi cheez pe sawal nahi kiya aur unhone humesha ye bola hai ki jo tu decision legi hum tere sath hain, tu bass khush honi chahiye life mai aur humare beech mai matlab Jay is my best friend right now, and he is my family, mere papa bhi ghar jate hai Jay ke saath chai-vai peete hai, vo bhi ata hai humlog ke beech mai bohot hi acchasa relationship hai and I am glad kisi mai bhi bitterness nahi hai, humlog abhi bhi family ki tarha jude hue hain ek dusre ke liye aur jab ye sab cheeze ho rahi thi to pata hai kya hota hai aapko aisa lagta hain baas koi sawal mat karo, aap bass baith jao quietly and thats what he did vo chup chap baithte the, koi sawal nahi ki tu ye kyu kar rahi hai, ye hojayega, ye galat hai.”

Reflecting on societal expectations and the strength her father gave her, Mahhi further adds, “Kaafi mai dekhti hu, maine haalhi mai insta pe video dala tha toh ladkiyo ko bola jata hai kuch bhi ho na, mai ye nahi bol rahi ki mere haalt kharab the mai ye bol rahi hu ki ladkiyo ye bola jata hai ke aap nibhate raho, aur ladki jab ghar vapas aati hain tab aisa lagta hai ke yaar society mai rishtedaro mai kyuki obviously, purane zamane ke hai to thoda unko lagta hai ki sir jhuk jayega, rishtedar hi hote hai jo sabse jyada taunt marte hai, to ye mahol dekh ke mujhe aisa lagta hai hai mere pappa ne mujhse ek sawal bhi nahi kiya unhone mujhe bass ye dikhaya ke mai hu, tu tension mat le, tu rahegi nahi rahegi tera baap humesha tere sath hai.”

Rajeev’s Powerful Message

Moved by her words, Rajeev responds, “Ye na unn samaajdaro ko bolna chahiye, ke mere pappa mujhse sawal nahi karte, tum kaun hote ho mujhse koi sawal puchne wale tabse aapka jawab hai vo vahi khatam hota hai aapke pita ke paas jake, ye rahein mere pappa, ye raha mera jawab.”

Filled with heartfelt conversations, emotional revelations, and inspiring family bonds, the episode beautifully highlights the strength that comes from unconditional love and support during life’s most challenging moments. Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar continues to be a celebration of journeys, emotions, and timeless bonds.

Watch Tum Ho Naa Ghar Ki Superstar, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, every Monday to Friday at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

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