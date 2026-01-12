Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s absence from each other’s social media platforms had raised questions for a while. It was finally on January 4, 2026, that the Nach Baliye 5 couple announced their divorce after 16 years of marriage. Ever since, there have been allegations of cheating and a certain “Nadim Nadz” being blamed for being the third person in their relationship. But what’s the truth? Scroll below for a detailed breakdown!

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij mutually ended their marriage

In 2011, Jay and Mahi got married. They fostered two children in 2017, Rajveer and Khushi. But it was in 2019 that the couple gave birth to their first biological daughter, Tara. The duo is often seen sharing sneak peeks of their quality time with their children on social media.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij released an official statement about their divorce, claiming they were “parting ways on a journey called life.” They made it very clear that there was no bad blood and the duo would continue to co-parent their three children. Despite that, rumors have been rife that the Balika Vadhu actress took 5 crores in alimony, an allegation she rubbished in her recent YouTube video.

Who is Nadim Nadz, Mahhi Vij’s best friend?

Nadim Nadz aka Nadeem Qureshi is a producer and media professional. He is also connected to Salman Khan as he is the founder and managing partner of his Television production company, SK TV.

On Nadim’s birthday, Mahhi Vij penned a long note calling him her best friend. However, eyebrows were raised as she also wrote, “You are not just my best friend, you are my comfort, my strength, my home. With you, I can be myself — broken, happy, emotional, imperfect — and still feel completely accepted and loved. I love you, Nadim — not just for who you are, but for how you make me feel, for how you stand with me, for how you are my heart, my home, my family.

Today and always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

That’s not it. The official Instagram page of Jay and Mahhi’s daughter, Tara, also paid tribute to Nadim Nadz, calling her “Abba.” Unfortunately, it all erupted into controversy as many claimed the Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress left the actor for the producer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara 🌟🧿 (@tarajaymahhi)

What’s the truth?

Television actress Ankita Lokhande recently came out in support of Mahhi and Jay on Instagram. In her long note, she also clarified, “‘ve been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem’s relationship. I know Mahi, I know Nadeem, and I know Jai very well. And I need to say this clearly, Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jay, and a father to Tara. That’s it. Nothing else. Some bonds are built on respect, love, and years of trust and outsiders don’t get the right to judge them.”

Mahhi Vij slams the media

Actress Mahhi Vij is visibly hurt by all the rumors circulating around her bond with Nadim. She shared a video in Instagram where she could be heard saying, “Just because humlogo ne bohot ache se, ek dusre ki respect rakhte hue divorce liya hai, aaplog se mujhe lagta hai hazam nahi ho raha. Aapologo ko controversy chahiye, gandagi chahiye.”

She also goes on to clarify that it was a mutual decision between her and Jay that Tara would call Nadim “Abba.” At one point, Mahhi slams, “Shame on you people. Thoo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on Mahhi Vij & Nadim Nadz’s relationship

Jay shared Ankita’s story and wrote, “Thank you Ankita and I agree with every word you have said.”

In another story, he clarified, “Our statement mentioned there is no villain but still people want to create a villain in our story. STOP IT.”

Well, it’s quite evident that Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are on the same page. In fact, many wouldn’t know, but the Bigg Boss 15 participant was also a part of Nadeem Qureshi’s birthday celebrations. So, clearly, there’s no bad blood. Hopefully, all the rumors will subside, and the duo will be allowed to live their lives in peace and privacy.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Top 10 Most Viewed Indian Films Of 2025 On Netflix: Ajay Devgn Tops The List & Allu Arjun Leads South But Saiyaara Newbies Do The Wonder!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News