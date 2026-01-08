Priyanka Chopra Jonas has impressed audiences with a wide range of roles, but action has always been her strongest suit. The global diva is now back in action, and this time she looks more intense than ever. The first look from her upcoming Hollywood film, The Bluff, is out and has instantly grabbed attention. The dark, gritty, and fearless visuals hint at a powerful new chapter in her career as she steps into a bold pirate role that feels raw and uncompromising.

Priyanka Chopra’s First Look From The Bluff

The first look from The Bluff has officially been revealed, and fans can’t stop talking about it. Priyanka shared the striking images on her Instagram handle, giving the audience a glimpse into her character. The post caption also confirmed that the high-octane pirate epic will premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. She captioned the carousel post as “Meet Bloody Mary,” along with the characteristics like Mother, Protector, and Pirate.

Priyanka Chopra’s Gritty Pirate Avatar

In The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Ercell Bodden, aka Bloody Mary, a character who looks battle-worn and fearless. Her appearance is far from glamorous; she looks intense, fierce, blood-streaked, and unflinching. This signals a character rooted in survival, rage, and strength. Locked in brutal combat alongside co-star Karl Urban, her look and physicality reflect a film that promises to be darker, bloodier, and far grittier than the traditional pirate tale.

As soon as the images dropped, social media lit up with reactions. Fans praised Priyanka’s commanding screen presence and her willingness to fully commit to demanding roles. Many called her look “terrifyingly powerful,” while others celebrated her ability to continually push boundaries with every global project she takes on.

With The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to push boundaries in Hollywood. The film adds another intense, action-driven role to her growing strong credits. While details about the story remain under wraps, the first look alone has built strong anticipation. If the visuals are any indication, The Bluff could be one of her most physically demanding and emotionally charged performances yet.

The Bluff is an upcoming swashbuckling action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers, who also co-wrote the film with Joe Ballarini. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban in the lead roles, alongside Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. Produced by the Russo Brothers, The Bluff is set to release on February 25, 2026.

