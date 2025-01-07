Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who has moved to Los Angeles, US, was once asked if she still attends family functions. Continue to read on to find what she replied.

In an interview with Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia in 2022, Ranveer questioned, “Do you still go for family functions and all that? Because of the fame angle, can you because you’ve reached this level of fame?” The Citadel actress replied, “So you’re saying I’m not going to dance on the baaraat of my brother’s wedding? Of course. My cousins, brothers, and family are most important to me. My fame is a by-product of my job. It does not define me. My fame is not my job. It’s very clear to me. I’m not famous for a living. I work for a living. And fame comes with it.”

Priyanka Chopra further added, “Public people, even though you’re seeing a celebrity or someone everyday on the billboards or magazines, there’s still a human being behind them. They also like to eat paratha and achar. They also like to sit in parties and dance at the baccarat of your cousin and make sure that you get great food.”

She also highlighted the importance of staying connected to her roots. “The desires of a human being are the same. I keep my friends and my family. I’m a very grounded person. I come from the ground, and I’m going to stay there,” she stated.

Priyanka often visits India to meet her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra. For the unversed, she especially flew from the US to Mumbai for her younger brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities in August 2024. Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will make her Bollywood comeback in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Apart from this, she also has The Bluff (an international project) in the pipeline.

