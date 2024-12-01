Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bollywood’s own Desi Girl, is now among the most well-known names in the international film industry. From winning the Miss World title in 2000 to becoming a global superstar in Bollywood and Hollywood, Chopra has ruled the hearts of the fans ever since her debut.

She is acclaimed for her roles in Barfi! And Bajirao Mastani and foreign hits like Quantico and Citadel, Chopra also balances her thriving career with motherhood, raising their daughter, Malti Marie. However, behind her success lies an emotional story from her childhood that her mother, Madhu Chopra, still reflects upon with a bit of regret.

Madhu Chopra regrets sending Priyanka Chopra to boarding school

In a recent appearance on the Something Bigger Talk Show podcast hosted by Rodrigo Canelas, Madhu Chopra revealed her one regret about Priyanka’s early years. At just seven years old, Priyanka was sent to a boarding school. Madhu made this decision with the best intentions for her daughter’s upbringing, as her parents were extremely busy with their professional lives. Yet, this decision has now left Madhu with an emotional scar.

Madhu voiced her thoughts during the interview, saying, “I don’t know, was I a mean mother? I still regret it. I still cry over it.” Despite being a professional doctor and a busy working mother, Madhu tried her best to stay connected with her daughter during this challenging period. She would travel by train every Saturday to visit Priyanka, but these visits disrupted her daughter’s adjustment to the new environment. Teachers eventually advised Madhu to stop visiting, making the separation even more challenging for both mother and daughter.

Madhu agrees that this was “very hard for (her) too” and admits that “it is one regretful decision.” Nonetheless, she is incredibly proud of her daughter because “she turned out alright. She landed on her feet”. Despite the difficult moments, Priyanka shares a deep bond with her mother and her constant support system. Madhu Chopra has stood by her daughter through her highs and lows, frequently accompanying her on shoots and international travels.

Today, Priyanka is a living testament to resilience and an icon for everyone who faces challenges in their daily lives.

