The Vikrant Massey Starrer The Sabarmati Report has been witnessing a steady run at the box office. On its 3rd Saturday (November 30), the movie witnessed a slight drop but is inching towards 30 crores. However, it seems that the budget recovery for the film is difficult now.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 16

On its 3rd Saturday, the movie witnessed a drop of 2.08% but still goes steady since it also benefitted its 2nd Saturday collections due to the Cinema Lovers Day. The film earned 1.95 crore, which was a drop from its previous day’s collection, wherein it had amassed 2.05 crore. The movie’s total India net collection comes to 27.52 crore. The movie is slowly inching towards 30 crores and it might not be impossible given that the collections are more or less going steady.

Take A Look At The Box Office Breakdown Of The Sabarmati Report Below:

Week 1: 12.16 crores

Week 2: 11.36 crores

Day 16: 1.95 crores

The total box office collection now stands at 27.52 crores.

No Budget Recovery For The Sabarmati Report?

Given its current India net collection of 27.52 crores, the Vikrant Massey starrer has managed to recover 55% of its budget. For the unversed, the movie is mounted at a scale of 50 crores. However, it seems that the film will miss out on the success verdict because its budget recovery is difficult now. The movie has only a few days more to amp up with the collections and it might end up crossing 30 crores only but might not end up recovering its entire budget. It needs an even more boost in the day-wise collections for that. Pushpa 2 which arrives the next week might make things further difficult for it. Talking about the film, it also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles.

