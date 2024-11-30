Last year, we witnessed the havoc Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan created. The film broke almost every existing record for a Hindi film and went on to set new milestones. Globally, it grossed well over 1000 crores and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. After such a glorious run, the magnum opus has now entered phase two of its release, as yesterday marked its arrival in Japan. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Director Atlee did a great job by presenting Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before massy avatar. While the film had some flaws, it was loved unanimously for its entertainment quotient. From classes to the masses, everyone loved the action entertainer. As a result, the film fetched unprecedented numbers, crossing 600 crore net in India and 1000 crore gross globally.

Yesterday, Jawan was released in Japan, and considering all the buzz, it started its journey on a rocking note. As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer registered the 5th best start for an Indian film in terms of footfalls. On day 1, it sold 1.96K tickets at the Japan box office, leaving several Indian biggies behind.

Jawan grabbed the 5th spot by surpassing Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam (1.61K), Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1.38K), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (1.30K), Aamir Khan’s Dangal (1.26K), and Yash’s KGF Chapter 1-KGF Chapter 2 (1.09K). The list is topped by Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR (8.23K).

Take a look at the highest day 1 footfalls for Indian films at the Japanese box office:

RRR – 8.23K

Saaho – 6.51K

Pathaan – 2.22K

Salaar – 2.20K

Jawan – 1.96K

Rangasthalam – 1.61K

Baahubali 2 – 1.38K

Tiger 3 – 1.30K

Dangal – 1.26K

KGF & KGF 2 – 1.09K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD Remains The Top Grosser Of 2024, But Bollywood Dominates The Top 10 List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News