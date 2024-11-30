The political action drama, The Sabarmati Report, has officially completed two weeks at the Indian box office. It was a good second Friday, thanks to Cinema Lovers Day. Vikrant Massey starrer raked in better earnings than Singham Again and remained on similar lines as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Box Office Collection Day 15

On the third Friday, Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial garnered 2.05 crores at the domestic box office. Due to the Cinema Lovers Day, tickets were available at only Rs 99, which improved the footfalls. Vikrant Massey’s film witnessed a growth of 127% compared to 0.9 crores earned on the last day of week 2.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of The Sabarmati Report below:

Week 1: 12.16 crores

Week 2: 11.36 crores

Day 15: 2.05 crores

The total box office collection now stands at 25.57 crores.

The Sabarmati Report vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

On Cinema Lovers Day, The Sabarmati Report witnessed the second-best earnings after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan starrer clocked in the best ticket sales, with earnings coming to 2.40 crores. On the other hand, Singham Again remained even lower than TSR, as it minted 2.05 crores.

It is indeed a massive milestone for Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna starrer to compete with Bollywood biggies and even beat one of them. However, the comparison may not be entirely fair because the other two films have completed 4 weeks at the box office.

Budget Recovery

The Sabarmati Report is made on a budget of 50 crores. It has recovered a little over 50%, but there’s still halfway to go. This weekend is the last hope as within the next four days, Pushpa 2 will arrive in theatres and steal the footfalls.

The success verdict is officially out of hand now.

