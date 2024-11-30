Cinema Lovers Day was celebrated on November 29, 2024. It benefitted new releases like The Sabarmati Report and I Want To Talk. But along with them, even Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed fantastic growth on their fourth Friday. Scroll below for the detailed box office report.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 29

It was just another occasion when Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri starrer surpassed expectations. The horror-comedy flick raked in 2.40 crores on Cinema Lovers Day. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clocked in a growth of 166% compared to 0.90 crores earnings on day 28.

The overall box office collection at the Indian box office now stands at 274.70 crores. With only 0.30 crores more into the kitty, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will cross the 275 crore milestone. It still has four days until the release of Pushpa 2 to mint moolah.

Singham Again Box Office Day 29

On the other hand, Singham Again also showed decent growth on Cinema Lovers Day. From 0.55 crores on the fourth Thursday, it garnered 1.50 crores on day 29. This means it showed a growth of 172%. The total box office collection now comes to 270.90 crores.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office

The tables have turned in the true sense, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken a considerable lead against Singham Again. It is almost 4 crores ahead in the race. The cop drama showed good growth on day 29, but compared to its competitor, it lost the battle yet again.

Budget Recovery

Kartik Aaryan and the team are enjoying. BB3 was made on a budget of 150 crores, which means the producers are already in profits. After 29 days, the makers are enjoying ROI of 80.6%.

Rohit Shetty will miss the safe zone as his Avengers of Cop Universe is mounted to a whopping budget of 340 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

