Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 is nearing its theatrical release, and we certainly cannot keep calm. It has all the potential to become the most successful Indian film. The advance booking has officially commenced today. The start is impressive, with impressive growth across leading circuits like Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

On November 29, limited showcasing for Pushpa 2: The Rule began in only four states across the nation. There were only 40 shows available, which have been increased to 343 today. The pre-sales have begun in as many as 10 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi UT, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Karnataka.

Advance Booking Update

As of 12 PM, Pushpa 2 has registered advance booking sales of 18.11 lacs gross (excluding blocked seats). The increased number of shows has also led to an impressive improvement of 8402%, compared to the 21.3K gross earned in pre-sales yesterday. Around 9,194 tickets have been sold so far.

Madhya Pradesh is currently the best-performing circuit. It has witnessed ticket sales worth 3 lacs, which is almost 16.56% of the total sum. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and UP have all earned 2 lacs in advance booking so far.

Despite the limited number of shows, Pushpa 2 is showing fantastic trends across the nation. The figures will only improve in the coming days and set the base for an earth-shattering opening at the Indian box office.

Will it clock in the best advance?

Allu Arjun starrer is expected to surpass Baahubali 2, and RRR, among others, to score the highest pre-sales of all time in Indian cinema. Scroll below for the top 3:

KGF 2- 80.50 crores gross

Baahubali 2– 80 crores gross

RRR- 59 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Box Office Day 14: Breaks A Massive Record After 11 Years, Only 2003 Release After Koi Mil Gaya To Do So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News