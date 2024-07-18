Speculation suggests that Allu Arjun is unhappy with Sukumar for possibly causing delays in the film’s production. Observers have noted that the National Award-winning actor was seen on a flight with his family without his signature Pushpa look and that raised concerns among fans.

Reports indicate that the film was supposed to be completed by August. Normally Allu Arjun would have kept his long beard for the role. However in a viral video on social media platform X he appeared with a new beard style but retained the same haircut from Pushpa. This has led some to wonder if the team is experimenting with different looks for certain scenes.

The video has fueled speculation of a possible rift between the actor and the director. According to trusted reports, industry insiders claim that Allu Arjun is upset about ‘unscheduled shooting breaks.’ It is suggested that trimming his beard could be his way of showing displeasure over the extended production timeline. However no concrete information confirms this.

Earlier this month, a source told Deccan Chronicle that the director aims to finish shooting by August 31. “The action-adventure will be wrapped up in 60 days, with the last day of the shoot likely being August 31” the source said. “The team is working tirelessly to meet a new and challenging deadline” the insider added.

The insider also mentioned that the director is under significant pressure but remains committed to delivering his best work. “He needs to relax as he is overseeing three different units shooting at various locations and racing against time to complete the action-adventure” the source revealed.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was initially scheduled for release on August 15 this year. However the release date has now been postponed to December 6, 2024.

