The second half of 2024 is full of pan India releases at the box office. Right from Kalki 2898 AD to Indian 2, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Devara and more. Recently, Pushpa and Devara released their first songs as a part of the pre-release promotion strategy. And guess who is ruling this game?

Pushpa 2: The Rule’s Music Ruling!

Allu Arjun’s much-awaited sequel, dropped the first song Pushpa Pushpa in Hindi and Telugu recently. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the Telugu version of the song has been crooned by Nakash Aziz & Deepak Blue and written by Chandrabose.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the song has been written by Raqueeb Alam and sung by Mika Singh and Nakash Aziz. Both versions are literally fire when it comes to garnering views. The songs premiered on May 1.

Devara Lagging Behind!

Jr NTR‘s first song, Fear, dropped on the internet on May 19. Composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the song has been written by Ramajogayya Sastry in Telugu. Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics for the Hindi version.

Pushpa Pushpa VS Fear Views (First 24 Hours)

Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa Pushpa garnered 10.2 million views in Telugu, it performed better in Hindi, bringing a whopping 13 million views in the first 24 hours. On the other hand, Devara’s Fear garnered 5.2 million views in Telugu and around 9 million views in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 VS Devara Songs’ Performance Across All Platforms

A report by M9, confirmed that taking into consideration all the streaming platforms, Pushpa Pushpa in the first 24 hours garnered 26.5 million views while Devara stands behind with 16 million views.

Good News For Devara!

While Allu Arjun’s song performed 65% better than Devara’s Fear when it comes to the opening battle, the good news for Jr NTR’s film is that the song performed better in Hindi than its Telugu version. This means that the film has managed to generate enough buzz, thanks to the pan-India casting as well. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the negative lead.

For the unversed, Pushpa 2: The Rule is releasing on August 15 and probably clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, while Devara will be releasing on October 10, 2024.

