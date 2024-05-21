Tamil industry this year was facing a dry run at the box office, but slowly, the mid-budget films started having a decent run at the box office, churning out average numbers and bailing out Kollywood from crisis. Vishal’s Rathnam was one such film that is now arriving on OTT.

Vishal’s Rathnam Arriving On OTT

The film has closed its theatrical run at the box office at 17.87 crore worldwide in almost 3 weeks and is finally gearing up for its digital arrival sooner than you think.

The action drama surpassed GV Prakash Kumar’s Kalvan and Vijay Antony’s Romeo at the Kollywood, and Rathnam is the seventh highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 worldwide. Here is a streaming guide on when and where to watch the film starring Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, and Murali Sharma.

When To Watch Rathnam

The film was released worldwide on April 26 and is arriving on OTT after 4 weeks, on May 23. The film had a decent run at the box office till Star arrived and created turbulence. But hopefully, it will cover up all that it lagged with a scintillating OTT run!

Where To Watch Rathnam

The film will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video and will be streaming in Tamil and Telugu from May 23. English subtitles for the film will also be available.

About Rathnam

Directed by Hari and rated 8.5 on IMDb, the official synopsis of this action drama says, “Rathnam works as a henchman under MLA Panner Selvam. A girl travels to Vellore for an interview, and a few rowdies try to kill her, but Rathnam saves her and becomes her guardian angel. How long can he protect her?”

Now that the film is arriving on OTT, get ready to have a fun-filled ride this weekend!

