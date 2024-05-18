Star Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 8 Days): Beats Rathnam Climbing Up The Top 10 Tamil Films Of 2024 Chart - Eyes To Axe Jayam Ravi's Siren Next!

Tamil films are slowly and steadily picking up pace, and the recently released Star is climbing up the charts at the worldwide box office. After 8 days, the film stands at 17.80 crore and is a few lakhs away from beating Rathnam.

Star Box Office Collection Day 8 (Worldwide)

In eight days the film has managed to earn 17.80 crore and is very close to surpass Rathnam. One the eighth day the film earned around 0.8 crore worldwide.

It has already surpassed Rathnam at the box office globally and in India. In India, on the eighth day, the second Friday, the film collected 0.62 crore in India, dropping by almost 13% from the second Thursday’s 0.72 crore collection.

Eyes To Axe Siren

After surpassing Rathnam, Star will now aim to axe Jayam Ravi’s Siren, which currently stands at 20.13 crore globally. Star has entered the list of the Top 5 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2024 and has also started climbing up the global chart of the Top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide.

It would be interesting to see how the film fares over the second weekend at the box office after earning 10.30 crore in the first weekend and 14.30 crore in the first week of its release.

About Star

Rated 7.2 on IMDb, the comedy film helmed by Elan stars Kavin, Lal and Aaditi Pohankar. The official synopsis of the film says, “Follows a youngster Kalai and his aspirations of becoming a ‘Star’ in the Tamil Film Industry. Born in a lower-middle-class family, will Kalai overcome all his struggles to emerge as a Star?”

