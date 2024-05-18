Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office Collection Day 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran Destroys Manjummel Boys & Premalu's 2-Day Total By 167.85% Higher Earning!

After Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, Prithviraj Sukumaran is back with Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which is trending much better at the box office, and in two days, the film has collected almost 7.5 crore, taking the expectations higher for a big weekend.

Guruvayoorambala Nadayil Day 2 Box Office Collection

Despite being a working day, the comedy film stayed pretty much in the same range with a decent hike and collected 3.8 crore at the box office. On Friday, the film opened at 3.7 crore.

The Malayalam Cinema in 2024 is on a roll, bringing out some of the best content, and it all started with Premalu, followed by Bramayugam. Then Manjummel Boys and Aavesham joined the list, and the latest entry in the club is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second offering this year.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil 2.7% Hopeful Hike!

From Thursday’s 3.7 crore opening, Prithviraj took a jump of 2.7% on Friday, settling and cementing his position as he gears up for a bigger and better weekend run. Even currently, he is faring better than other Malayalam biggies.

Beats Manjummel Boys & Premalu

Currently, the comedy film has surpassed the 2-day total of films like Manjummel Boys and Premalu. While Manjummel Boys collected 6.55 crore in two days and even witnessed a drop on its second day, Premalu’s two-day total was only 2.8 crore. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, in 2 days, has already earned 167.85% higher than Premalu, ensuring the film is definitely on the right track.

About Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Rated 7.4 on IMDb, the comedy film helmed by Vipin Das also stars Basil Joseph and Nikhila Vimal apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran. The official synopsis of the film says, “A young man who is set to get married but due to a web of unforeseen bad luck and circumstances, he marries a woman who hates him and has to suffer her wrath over it.”

