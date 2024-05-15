Manjummel Boys Ending Explained: Does Subhash Make it out Alive?

Released on 22nd February, Manjummel Boys had a great theater run. Directed by Chidambaram S. Poduval, this Malayalam survival thriller with the theme of friendship at its core recently premiered on the OTT and is having a good run there too. The film follows the journey of a bunch of friends to Kodaikanal for a trip. They go there to visit the Guna caves, a popular location because Kama Hassan’s film Guna was shot there. However, the place has always been considered dangerous and known as Devil’s Kitchen. The boys, however, do not think any lurking dangers and go ahead to explore the cave.

What Happens in the Guna Cave?

The Manjummel Boys have a fun-filled trip at Kodaikanal. However, upon knowing the Guna caves’ existence, they decided they must go there as well. Despite knowing that no tourists are allowed to visit the main caves because of the dangers they carry, the boys go forward to break the rules and explore the caves on their terms. This is when one of the friends, Subhash (Sreenath Bhasi), falls into the cave. He did not realize there was an opening as it was covered in leaves. The friends naturally start to panic and call Subhash by his name. However, they do not get any answer. This intensifies their tension, and they run around in an attempt to help their friend. Some go to the police, and others go to the shopkeepers near the cave and ask for help. However, they have yet to agree to help them as they say that almost no one has come alive out of those caves.

What Happens at the End of Manjummel Boys?

The friends, however, refuse to give up. They ultimately make the police agree to help them. One of the friends, Kuttan (Soubin Shahir), gets lowered down the cave to search for Subhash. When he reaches a certain depth, the rope he is tied to runs out. However, disregarding every possible danger, including the lack of oxygen further down the cave, Kuttan asks the police to lower him even more. As he is reduced further, he sees a blood-soaked Subhash sitting inside the cave. Kuttan successfully rescues him, and after initial medical assistance, the Manjummel Boys return home safely. Back home, once the story of this whole incident comes out, Kuttan is awarded a medal for his bravery.

Must Read: Box Office: Prabhas Has Three Potential 100 Crore Openers & Is Truly Unstoppable With Monsters Like Kalki 2898 AD, Spirit & Salaar 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News