In today’s time, Prabhas is arguably the biggest crowd-puller as far as box office openings are concerned. After looking at the top 10 highest Indian openers of all time, we can see that the actor is dominating the list with not one or two but four films on the list. Now, with biggies like Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar 2, and Spirit, he’s going to be an unbeatable force. Keep reading to know more!

After the grand success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the 44-year-old superstar emerged as a strong force across the nation, especially in the Hindi belt. Except for Radhe Shyam, all his releases after the SS Rajamouli directorial opened well in the Hindi market. Talking about the performance across the country, the stardom of the actor is unmatchable.

While Prabhas enjoys good support in the Hindi belt, his biggest market lies in the Telugu states as far as box office openings are concerned. No matter how the content of the film eventually turns out, the presence of the Baahubali star ensures a fantastic start on the board. A recent example is Salaar, which did a business of 92 crores at the Indian box office on day 1, despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Before Salaar, even Adipurush earned 89 crores on day 1 despite a wave of negativity against it. So, it is clear that Prabhas’ unparalleled stardom is a big plus for his films, as big openings are guaranteed. And if there’s good enough buzz and more things working in favor, like the release date, there’s no stopping from hitting the 100 crore mark on the opening day.

Prabhas has delivered one 100-crore opener in the form of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (121 crores). Excitingly, the actor has three upcoming big films in his kitty, with the potential of scoring 100 crores on the opening day. Here, we’re talking about Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar 2, and Spirit.

Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying an immense buzz due to its cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan. Also, in the absence of any major releases, it will satisfy the audience’s hunger to watch something worthy of a big-screen experience when it hits theatres on 27 June.

Coming to Salaar 2, it will ride high on the sequel factor, and the buzz is already high on the ground level. If it gets a solo release, the film has the potential to take an earth-shattering start. Talking about Spirit, the combo of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas is enough to create madness at the box office.

