After Salaar’s success, Prabhas is all set to make a grand return on the big screen with Kalki 2898 AD. The film is garnering limelight for all the right reasons and has already built good hype around itself. With several important factors working in favor, the biggie will easily make it to the highest Indian openers of all time at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the big-screen extravaganza was announced before COVID-19 happened, and then, due to the pandemic, it faced delay. Finally, after years of the making, the biggie is set to hit the theatres this year. Recently, it grabbed all the attention due to the glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. It received positive response from viewers, thus helping the film in gaining momentum.

The biggest plus for Kalki 2898 AD is the presence of Prabhas, who has already delivered some of the biggest Indian openers in the past. Other than that, the audience is really missing a big-screen experience, and this Nag Ashwin directorial will satisfy that hunger of the audience. These two factors are enough to make it one of the biggest Indian openers of all time.

Last year, we saw how Salaar, despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, managed to score 92 crores on its opening day. In comparison to Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD is a much bigger film, and with a solo release, it can also hit the 100-crore mark. And with this, it’ll become the 5th film of Prabhas to be among the top 10 Indian openers of all time at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Indian openers at the Indian box office:

RRR – 134 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores

Salaar – 92 crores

Adipurush – 89 crores

Saaho – 88 crores

Jawan – 75 crores

Leo – 66 crores

Animal – 63.80 crores

2.0 – 63 crores

As we can see, Prabhas already has his Baahubali 2, Salaar, Adipurush, and Saaho on the list.

Also starring Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in key roles, Kalki 2898 AD releases on 27th June 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

