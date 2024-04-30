Varshangalkku Shesham At The Worldwide Box Office (Day 19): Rings Up Impressive Global Collections, But Can It Maintain Momentum?

Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, has had a decent run at the box office in its first 19 days. This Malayalam period comedy-drama, featuring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, is inching closer to recovering its making cost. Read further to know Varshangalkku Shesham’s Worldwide Box Office Collection till Day 19.

Varshangalkku Shesham’s box office collections saw a steady trend in its third week. The film earned 0.95 crore each on the third Friday and Saturday, followed by a slight increase to 1 crore on the third Sunday. However, there was a significant drop on the third Monday, with collections reaching an estimated 0.34 crore. It garnered an estimated 36.14 crore net collection (42.65 crore gross collection) within India.

Looking ahead, the film’s performance in the coming weeks will be crucial in determining its final box office standing. Positive word-of-mouth plays a vital role in sustaining audience interest, and strong reviews could continue to propel Varshangalkku Shesham towards even greater success.

Overseas, the movie earned 35.3 crore, bringing its worldwide total to 77.95 crore. Varshangalkku Shesham’s financial performance is particularly noteworthy considering its genre. Period dramas can sometimes struggle to resonate with a broad audience. However, Sreenivasan‘s blend of humour and historical setting appears to have struck a chord with viewers. The film’s robust overseas collection is another positive indicator. Malayalam cinema, with its unique cultural perspective and strong narratives, has been steadily gaining a loyal international following. Varshangalkku Shesham’s success adds to this growing trend, demonstrating the global appeal of well-crafted regional stories.

Varshangalkku Shesham’s story may have unfolded on screen, but its box office success is a testament to the enduring power of good storytelling. By blending humour, drama, and a unique historical setting, the film has resonated with audiences both domestically and internationally. Whether it can maintain its momentum and achieve even greater financial success remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – Varshangalkku Shesham has already established itself as a noteworthy player in the Malayalam film industry.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

