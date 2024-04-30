Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 4: Vishal-Starrer Passes The Monday Test

Vishal’s latest action film, Rathnam, has completed its first four days at the box office. After a promising opening weekend, the film experienced a dip in collections on its fourth day, coinciding with the first Monday post-release. However, the cumulative total paints a picture of cautious optimism. Read on!

Directed by the acclaimed Hari and produced by a powerhouse trio of Invenio Origin, Zee Studio, and Stone Bench Films, Rathnam boasts a star-studded cast featuring Vishal Krishna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and the comedic genius Yogi Babu. While reviews were mixed, the film managed to draw audiences over its opening days, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. Occupancy rates in these regions fluctuated slightly on Monday settling at 11% and 14.5% respectively.

Taking a closer look at the numbers, Rathnam raked in an estimated 1.32 crore net across all languages on its fourth day (1st Monday). This dip is a natural trend for many films on Mondays. Despite this, the four-day total collection sits comfortably at a decent 8.22 crore nett. This indicates a steady performance, but the true test lies ahead.

A key area for improvement is the overseas market. So far, the international collections haven’t lived up to expectations, with the film only managing to collect 1 crore. Can Rathnam tap into a wider audience and bridge this gap?

The film opened to mixed reviews but attracted audiences over the weekend. It remains to be seen if it can maintain its momentum in the coming days.

