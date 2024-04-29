Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collection Worldwide (9 Days): Thalapathy Vijay Eyes To Destroy His Own 40 Crore Collection, 3rd Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2024!

Thalapathy Vijay is creating havoc at the box office with the re-release of his film Ghilli. The 2004 sports action film, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, was released again after 20 years on April 20, 2024. Since then, the film has collected 26.50 crore at the worldwide box office, making new records and breaking old ones!

Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 9

After 9 days of its release, the film has surpassed the collection of Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam at the UK Box Office and in India. The film that has been released this year has collected only 17.50 crore in India. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s re-released film has registered as a 20-crore gross collection in India!

Overseas, the film has collected 6.5 crore gross, and the hysteria is visible in theaters. Videos of people watching Ghilli and dancing to Thapathy Vijay’s songs in the theaters have been going viral on social media.

Third-Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2024

Ghilli has possibly surpassed Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam’s net collections, claiming the spot for the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 in India. It would be a miracle run for Thalapathy Vijay if the film touches Ayalaan at number 2 with 49.50 crore.

Eyes His Own Records

While the sports action film touched the 30 crore mark worldwide this week, it might aim to destroy the lifetime collection of the film, which stands at 40 crore worldwide. It collected 14.50 crore in the first week in India and registered 5.60 crore on the second weekend. The Tamil film has been helmed by Dharani and is a remake of Mahesh Babu’s 2003 film Okkadu.

