Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is trying to milk any opportunity to earn before it completely dries out at the box office. In an attempt to survive, the sports drama took a massive jump on the 18th day, the third Sunday since the release of the film, taking the total to finally 40+ crore at the box office.

Maidaan Day 18 Box Office Collection

As per estimates, the sports drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim collected almost 1.9 crore at the box office on the third Sunday, trying to push itself to perform at its maximum potential.

Currently, the film stands at 40+ crore, and it seems impossible for Maidaan to reach the 50 crore mark. This is such a heartbreaking loss for a film that definitely deserved an audience despite the bad screenplay just because an unsung hero was being celebrated. A hero who struggled to put India on the World Map at a time when India was just a 15-year-old country!

Maidaan’s Significant Jump Of 153%

The sports drama kickstarted the weekend on a very rough note, with only 75 lakh coming in. However, it closed the third weekend 153% higher than Friday, bringing somewhat respectable numbers to the table. This jump might be insignificant for Ajay Devgn‘s film in the bigger picture, but still, it can be applauded for its struggle to thrive and survive at the box office for as many days as it can!

Maidaan Third Weekend Collection

On Friday, the film collected 75 lakhs, which escalated to almost 1.5 crore on Saturday and finally 1.9 crore on Sunday. In total, the film collected 3.25 crore on the third weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maidaan Cast Salary: Ajay Devgn Charges 1400% Higher Fees Than Priyamani, Check Out Gajraj Rao & Others’ Paycheck!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News