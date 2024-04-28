Aadujeevitham Box Office (After 31 Days): Prithviraj Sukumaran Destroys 5 Major Records - From Biggest Opener Of 2024 To Beating Baahubali!

It has been 31 days at the box office, and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s survival drama Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life is destroying old records and creating some new ones. The film has collected 82.66 crore in India in four weeks and 153.51 crore worldwide.

The film was received with massive love and applause ever since the trailer dropped and Prithviraj’s first look as a Malayali immigrant laborer went viral. After the trailer’s huge response, the film was welcomed with good opening numbers as well.

Currently, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has collected 58 crore overseas and is on its way to turning into a blockbuster. In the meanwhile, it has also been shattering some or other records every single day.

Have a look at the 5 major records the Prithviraj Sukumaran has broken in the last 31 days!

Biggest Malayalam Opener

Aadujeevitham opened at 7.50 crore at the box office, making it the biggest Malayalam opener of 2024, followed by followed by Malaikottai Vaaliban’s 5.70 crore.

Biggest Malayalam Opening Week

Continuing the winning streak, the survival drama also registered the biggest first-week collection for a Malayali film. It collected 47 crore for the 8-day week, making it the highest in 2024.

Beats Baahubali In Kerala

Aadujeevitham touched the 75 crore mark in Kerala and surpassed Baahubali’s 73 crore collection in the territory. There have been only two films to break this record – 2018: Everyone is A Hero (89.50 crore gross) and Pulimurugan (78.50 crore gross).

Second Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2024

After Manjummel Boys’ 236 crore, Aadujeevitham, with 153 crore, is the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

Highest-Grossing Film In Kerala

Currently, with 76 crore, it is the highest-grossing film of 2024 in Kerala, followed by Manjummel Boys‘ 71.98 crore at number 2.

