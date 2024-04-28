Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham is roaring at the box office, and the Malayalam Cinema might rejoice and celebrate another blockbuster coming their way. In 17 days, the film has crossed the 60 crore mark at the box office and is not refusing to slow down!

Aavesham Day 17 Box Office Collection

On the 17th day, the film reportedly collected 3.60 crore at the box office. This is almost a jump of almost 16% from the previous day, which collected 3.10 crore on the 3rd Friday. Saturday saw a gradual increase in the numbers, and the early occupancy reports suggested the same.

Interestingly, Aavesham has collected in the same range as its opening day on the 17th day itself. The film, on April 11, opened at 3.65 crore at the box office, and after 17 days, it is still earning 3.60 crore, clearly indicating that the film is taking a blockbuster route to earn the success tag at the box office!

Crosses All Eid Releases!

Fahadh Faasil’s action comedy has surpassed the other two Hindi releases at the Box Office that were released on Eid as well. Yes, you guessed it right! While the Malayalam comedy already surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and its disastrous 39 crore, it has now surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘s 59 crore at the box office as well!

About Aavesham

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Fahadh Faasil along with Hipster, Mithun Jaishankar, and others. It has been rated 8.2 on IMDb, and the official synopsis of the film says, “Three teenagers reach Bangalore for their engineering degree and get involved in a fight with seniors. They find a local gangster named Ranga to help them take revenge.”

