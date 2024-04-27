Samantha Raves About Fahadh Faasil's 'Aavesham': A Madness She Loves!

Following its release, ‘Aavesham’, starring Fahadh Faasil, has drifted through the mist of audience acclaim. Samantha Ruth Prabhu now joins the chorus of praise, echoing the film’s profound impact on the South Indian film scene. Recently, she shared her own tale of experiencing ‘Aavesham’ on her Instagram Stories.

Taking a deep dive into the film’s intricacies, the actress passionately remarked, ‘Aavesham was all kinds of madness, the kind of madness I love!’ She flagged its boldness and lauded its effortless glide through various genres in the plot line. Samantha emphasized the importance of catching ‘Aavesham’ in a theater, emphasizing its cinematic grandeur. Moreover, she pledged to always watch Fahadh Faasil flicks in future.

Plot of ‘Aavesham’

In the heart of Aavesham lies the tale of three youthful souls entangled in a showdown with senior peers upon their arrival in Bangalore for engineering pursuits. Fuelled by the pursuit of justice, they ally with Ranga, a notorious underworld figure, setting the stage for the gripping saga to unfold.

Cast and crew

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, this flick shines with Fahadh Faasil in the spotlight, backed by an impressive bunch including Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Midhutty. Produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed and Fahadh Faasil, flying the Fahadh Faasil & Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment flags, Aavesham boasts tunes by Sushin Shyam.

Box office

As of April 25, 2024, our sources reveal that Aavesham has pulled in a whopping 52.25 crore in domestic collections in just 14 days. When factoring in earnings from overseas markets, the film has zoomed past the prestigious 100 crore mark globally. Early estimates hint at an additional international haul of 42 crore, pushing its worldwide total to a stellar 103.65 crore.

