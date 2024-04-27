The South Indian film industry is growing this year at a rapid pace, and films from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada Cinema are on their toes to churn out great numbers at the box office. Another addition to the list is Vishal’s Rathnam, which was released this Friday and opened at 2.30 crore.

Starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma, and others, helmed by Hari with Devi Sri Prasad’s music, the film has opened to good reviews and is promising to perform in the same manner at the box office as well.

Rathnam Box Office Opening Beats Siren

The action film’s box office opening has surpassed Jayam Ravi‘s Siren box office opening. Also starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, the film opened at 1.42 crore in India. With 2.30 crore, Rathnam has surpassed the opening number of the Tamil film.

Top 5 Tamil Openers Of 2024

After surpassing Siren, Rathnam box office collection day 1 has made a grand entry to the list of top 5 Tamil openers of 2024. The film has collected approximately 1.5 crore in Tamil and 0.8 crore in Telugu.

Here are the top 5 Tamil openers of 2024.

Captain Miller – 8.80 crore Lal Salaam – 3.50 crore Ayalaan – 3.30 crore Rathnam – 2.30 crore Siren – 1.42 crore

About Rathnam

The film is Vishal and Hari’s third collaboration after Thaamirabharani and Poojai. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Rathnam works as a henchman under MLA Panner Selvam. A girl travels to Vellore for an interview, and a few rowdies try to kill her, but Rathnam saves her and becomes her guardian angel. How long can he protect her?” Vishal plays the title role in the film.

