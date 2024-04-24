Experimental films made on a big budget are usually risky for the makers, and one such film was Kochadaiiyaan. Despite the name of superstar Rajinikanth being attached to the film, it turned out to be a mega-disaster, something that wasn’t expected. At the Indian box office, it wrapped up its run without even touching the 50 crores gross milestone. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Thalaiva’s own daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, the film was basically an animated outing based on the technology of photorealistic motion capture. It was a period drama and an ambitious project of Soundarya. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Shobana, and others, the Tamil biggie was the first-ever Indian film to be made using photorealistic motion capture technology. So, basically, it was the first of its kind and a bit experimental for the Indian viewers.

The making of Kochadaiiyaan in itself was a very complicated process. The makers decided to put their money into Soundarya Rajinikanth’s vision, and all thanks to the motion capture technology and heavy post-production work, the budget reportedly went up to 125 crores, which was a huge number back then. Finally, it hit theatres on 23rd May 2024 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and three other regional languages.

Upon its release, Kochadaiiyaan received mixed reviews from critics. It was praised for the story, performances, and music, while it received criticism for the average output of the motion capture technology and animation. Other than the mixed reception, there wasn’t a huge buzz on the ground level for the film, which was reflected in its poor box office collection.

While the exact numbers are not known, the Rajinikanth starrer did a business of around 30 crores net at the Indian box office. So, if this is compared with the budget of 125 crores, we can clearly see that the biggie was a theatrical disaster. Also, if we remove the earnings from the cost, the film suffered from a box office deficit of a staggering 95 crores. A huge losing affair!

