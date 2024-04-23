Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD might not have announced its release date, but the film is expected to drop in the summer season. However, to keep the audiences connected to the film, the first character promo was released recently. Big B plays Ashwatthama in the film.

The science fiction dystopian world drama has been helmed by Nag Ashwin and is speculated to be mounted on a budget of a whopping 600 crore. However, much of the budget has been spent on locking a stellar star cast.

35% Of The Budget To Paychecks

Almost 35% of the Budget has been spent to bring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani on board. The star cast, except Prabhas and Disha Patani, have also taken a hike from their previous film for Kalki 2898 AD.

Here is the breakdown of the speculated paychecks of the actors from the science fiction film that takes its inspiration from Mahabharata and Vishnu Puran!

Prabhas’s Fee 25% Of Budget

Prabhas has reportedly charged 150 crore for the film, according to Navbharat. The actor has not changed his fee and got the same paycheck for his previous film, Adipurush. However, he was charging 100 crore before Adipurush. His paycheck amounts to 25% of Kalki 2898 AD’s budget.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Fee

Prabhas’s salary is almost 733% higher than that of Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama in the film. The senior actor is reportedly being paid 18 crore for his role as Ashwatthama in the film. This is almost a 80% hike from his last film, Unchai, where he was paid 10 crore!

Deepika Padukone’s Fee

DP has been paid a whopping 20 crore for the film, and it is a 33% hike from her last released film, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, where she was paid 15 crore. The actress has reportedly been paid 10 times what Disha Patani has been given.

Kamal Haasan’s Fee

The Vikram star charged 50 crore for his last film but has charged 20 crore for his extended cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. Definitely a massive jump.

Disha Patani’s Fee

The actress has been paid 2 crore for the film. Her paycheck is the same as her previous film Yodha, starring Siddharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.

Kalki 2898 AD has been one of the most anticipated films of 2024, and as per reports, it has already done pre-sales of almost 750 crore! Let the beast unleash yet again!

