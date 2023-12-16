Prabhas is all set for a theatrical release. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action extravaganza drops in theaters on December 22. The film releases a day after Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki releases in theaters on 21. Looking at this massive clash prediction for the winner is quite a tough task. Moreover, since Salaar is a very expensive film. In fact, only one scene of the film costs a lot more than the budget of most mid-scale films.

However, overhyping action and stunt sequences are things cinema loves to splurge on. Over the last decade, more than 100 crores have been spent on just 4 – 5 major action sequences in big action films. This includes films by Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others.

But guess who is the king of the most expensive scenes in Indian Cinema? Well, it is none other than our Baahubali actor who rules the list of most expensive scenes with three major sequences. In fact, the cost of these three sequences itself is more than 100 crore.

Check out some of the most expensive scenes and the budget spent on shooting them:

1. Salaar’s Action Scene – 20 crore

An early report in News 18 suggests that the upcoming action biggie, which rides on almost 200 crore, has shot for an eight-minute action scene which has amounted to 20 crore. The budget has been allocated to this special scene, which will be a visual delight for action lovers! 750 vehicles have been used for this specific scene.

2. Saaho’s Fight Sequence – 70 crore

The cinematographer of the film revealed that a whopping 70 crore was spent on an eight-minute scene in the film, which was shot in Abu Dhabi. The film was mounted on a scale of about 250 crore. This reported 70 crore scene was choreographed by the internationally acclaimed action director Peng Zhang of Hollywood biggies like The Last Samurai, Hellyboy II: The Golden Army, and Rush Hour 3.

3. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 30 Crore Climax!

Baahubali 2’s huge climax scene was shot on a budget of 30 crore! That is the exact budget for this year’s most profitable film in Hindi – The Kerala Story! However, all is well that ends well since the film collected over 511.30 crore in Hindi itself! The budget for the Hindi version was almost 90 crore!

4. Singham Again’s 25 crore adventure

Rohit Shetty is ready to match the grandeur of all these South Indian biggies and has shot for a 25 crore magnanimous scene for Singham threequel starring Ajay Devgn. The scene boasts of the biggest star cast, which includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff! Even the villain, Arjun Kapoor, is a part of this high-octane sequence.

5. 2.0’s Akshay Kumar Vs Rajinikanth Fight Scene – 20 crore

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth‘s fight scene in S Shankar’s bilingual film 2.0 amounted to a huge budget of 20 crore! The scene was a part of the climax and took the film to another level.

So while these are some of the most expensive scenes that have been shot in Indian Cinema, we wait to see what other upcoming biggies are mounted on over-the-top budgets of 300, 400, and even 600 crore (Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD), have in store!

