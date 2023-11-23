The year 2023 has been really well for Bollywood, with many successful films and blockbusters. At the top of the list are Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan, and even Sunny Deol has managed to secure a place with his epic blockbuster, Gadar 2. But what if we change the game by deciding the toppers based on how much films have multiplied their day 1 collection in the lifetime run at the Indian box office? By that parameter, The Kerala Story is rocking at the top!

Before we get started, let us clear the concept for box office enthusiasts. The films are often judged by their lifetime collection, no matter to what extent they slowed down after a solid opening day. So today, we’ll be appreciating the films by sharing how many times they multiplied their day 1 performance into a lifetime total at the Indian box office.

The Kerala Story’s impressive performance

Starting from #1, The Kerala Story is rocking at the top of 2023’s Bollywood releases. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the film clocked 8.03 crores at the Indian box office on its day. In the lifetime run, it earned 238.27 crores, and if calculated, it raked in almost 30 times the opening day collection.

Any guesses about which film is next on the list? No, it’s not Jawan, Pathaan or Gadar!

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in the second spot. It earned almost 16 times the opening day of 5.49 crores. In the lifetime run, the film made 86 crores at the Indian box office.

OMG 2 is in the 3rd spot!

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 was in a clash with Gadar 2. Still, it did a business of 150 crores in India and has managed to get itself placed above Jawan, Pathaan, or Gadar 2 by earning almost 15 times its day 1 (10.26 crores).

Take a look at the Bollywood films ranked based on the number of times they multiplied their opening day collection into lifetime run (2023):

The Kerala Story – 238.27 crores (almost 16X of day 1’s 8.03 crores)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 86 crores (almost 16X of day 1’s 5.49 crores)

OMG 2 – 150 crores (almost 15X of day 1’s 10.26 crores)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.30 crores (almost 14X of day 1’s 11.10 crores)

Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores (13X of day 1’s 40.10 crores)

Fukrey 3 – 95.54 crores (almost 11X of day 1’s 8.82 crores)

Dream Girl 2 – 105 crores (10X of day 1’s 10.69 crores)

Pathaan – 543.22 crores (almost 10X of day 1’s 57 crores)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 146 crores (9X of day 1’s 15.73 crores)

Satyaprem Ki Katha – 80.35 crores (9X of day 1’s 9.25 crores)

Jawan – 640.42 crores (almost 9X of day 1’s 75 crores)

