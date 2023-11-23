Thursday has arrived with some good news, as Tiger 3 is showing an improvement in earnings via advance booking! Half of the first week was spent with box office collection dropping each day, and one would ideally think the journey would end sooner than expected. But there’s a ray of hope for this Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer. Below are all the details you need.

After the conclusion of 10 days, the Tiger threequel has added a total of 244.80 crores to its kitty. The earnings remained even lower than Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned 254.75 crores during the same span. And that was the biggest disappointment! But looks like ‘picture abhi baaki hai.’

Tiger 3 Advance Booking Day 12

As per the latest box office updates, Tiger 3 has added 1.65 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its advance booking collections on day 12. This is an improvement of about 35% from Wednesday’s numbers of 1.07 crores gross. Over 1 lakh tickets have been sold today, which is better than footfalls since the start of the week, ranging between 40K and 50K.

Will Tiger 3 rise from here? It is to be mentioned that the scope is massive! There is no competition at the box office, at least till the following week. This remains the crucial phase when Salman Khan’s film desperately needs to pick up and make the most of the ticket windows. After that, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will take over the screens with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Depending on the performance of Tiger 3 in the coming seven days, theatre owners will decide whether or not to completely pull the plug as Animal is sure to create thunder at the box office. In Sandeep Reddy Vanga, we trust! Especially after the massive success of Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, viewers want to see what the director has in store for cine-goers.

Tiger 3 at the Worldwide Box Office

Tiger 3 has been fairing well at the worldwide box office. The film entered the 400 crore club on day 10, although slower than the predictions. But as they say, slow and steady wins the race; here’s hoping that’s the case for this YRF spy thriller as well.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the YRF spy universe. The film also stars Revathi, Kumud Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey, among others, in pivotal roles. Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan also make special appearances.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 11 (Early Trends): There’s Little Hope Left Around This Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News