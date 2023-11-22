Tiger 3 is failing to maintain a steady momentum at the ticket windows. The box office collection is dropping like nine pins with each passing day. What we’re now fearing is a complete crash despite there being no competition whatsoever. Scroll below for early trends on day 11 for this Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif led film.

There were high expectations from this Maneesh Sharma directorial. Despite a humungous start of 44.50 crores at the box office, unfortunately, the collections fell flat with the conclusion of the festive season. The film completed its 10-day run yesterday and brought numbers even lower than Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger 3 at the box office

Things have not been very favorable for the Tiger threequel since the initiation of the first week. Initially, it seemed like the earnings would remain stable, as there was a minimal drop from Friday’s collections. But what has happened is a gradual slowing down with fewer and fewer earnings with each passing day.

Early Estimates for Tiger 3 on Day 11

As per the early trends flowing in, Tiger 3 has added only about 5.25-6.25 crores to its box office collection on day 11. This is a further drop of 22-6% from yesterday’s collections of 6.70 crores. This truly isn’t the kind of fate a Salman Khan film co-starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi in lead and Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan in cameos deserved. Disappointing, to say the least.

The total collections will now land somewhere between 250.05-251.05 crores.

What’s working against Tiger 3 at the box office?

It’s not that the collections aren’t there or are ‘worst’ for that matter; the only problem is the sky-high expectations we all had from the action-thriller. It marked the fifth outing in YRF’s spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. And with the level of hype each of the aforementioned films has enjoyed, the newly released actioner was ideally supposed to take it all a notch higher.

In terms of the worldwide box office too, Tiger 3 has entered the 400 crore club. Now, this is a feat many Bollywood biggies fail to achieve. But when there are predictions that go as high as 600 crores gross, these numbers don’t look appealing!

Meanwhile, the Salman Khan led film has time till the end of this month to mint money. Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal will arrive on 1st December 2023 and steal all the screens along with the thunder.

