Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. He is known for his exceptional acting skills, charismatic screen presence, and remarkable dancing abilities. He has garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades throughout his career.

Hrithik made his debut in the film “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” in 2000, and since then, he has emerged as one of the leading actors in Bollywood. The film bagged several awards, including his father, Rakesh Roshan, who helmed the film. However, not many know that the film almost made Rakesh bankrupt. Scroll down to know.

Allegedly, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” was crafted with a substantial budget, and Rakesh Roshan bore the entirety of its expenses. In a discussion with BBC, Hrithik Roshan shed light on the significant budget of his debut film, revealing it exceeded Rs. 3 crores. However, at that juncture, the Roshan family lacked the financial means to sustain such a substantial budget. Consequently, Rakesh made a pivotal decision in handling this matter.

Hrithik said, “The film was about three crores over budget, the house was mortgaged, the car was mortgaged. But I didn’t know about it, the last time it happened was when he was making his first film, Khudgarz, his home production, which he directed himself. He had to do that, and he had to do it to launch his son, and both times it worked out.”

Hrithik Roshan delved into the mixed emotions that accompanied his debut film’s success during his speech at the 2001 Filmfare Awards. He opened up about a harrowing incident involving his father, Rakesh Roshan, who was shot outside his office after the release of “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,” which had become a box office hit. Reflecting on this traumatic event, which not only deeply affected the Roshan family but also prompted Hrithik to contemplate leaving his nascent acting career.

The Greek God of Bollywood has been part of various films, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Whether portraying intense characters in films like “Koi… Mil Gaya” and “Jodhaa Akbar” or showcasing his action prowess in the “Krrish” series, he continues to captivate audiences with his performances.

Beyond acting, Hrithik is recognized for his philanthropic endeavors and his commitment to various social causes. His journey in Bollywood reflects not only his cinematic achievements but also his impact as a style icon and a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

