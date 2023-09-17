Kangana Ranaut is a one-woman army currently taking jibes at the nepotistic culture in the Hindi film industry, unfolding one truth at a time. She once decided to take a jibe at a popular award show after they nominated her in the Best Actress Category Award for her film Thalaivii. However, Kangana did not hold her emotions and also said that she had banned the particular award show from her life ever since 2014.

However, her confession seems a bit exaggerated timeline-wise since the actress happily received the award for Best Actress in 2015. Kangana Ranaut bowled everyone with her performance in Queen in 2014 and won for the same.

When Kangana Ranaut won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 2015, she was not there to receive it, and Rekha accepted it on her behalf. Not only this, the evergreen superstar was humble enough to drop by Kangana Ranaut’s place at night to deliver her award in person!

Kangana Ranaut herself sat down for an interview with The Times Of India 2015 and revealed the same. The actress said, “In the night, at 3 o’clock, Rekha ji came to my house with the award and flowers. Isn’t that amazing? Isn’t that the most amazing thing ever? I mean, I was like, ‘What is this?’ Beyond awards, beyond appreciation, beyond hit and flops. I mean, I wish my parents were here so that someone could share this thrilling moment. That gesture and courtesy of Rekha ji is beyond everything.”

Not only this, Kangana Ranaut even thanked Filmfare for giving her the award despite not being present. The actress said, “I was with my friends and was shocked and very impressed that I had been given the award despite my not being there.”

Fast Forwarding to the year 2022, Kangana Ranaut wanted to sue the Filmfare Awards for nominating her and inviting her. She even posted an Instagram story, informing that she banned them in 2014. That was a year before she accepted the Filmfare Award graciously from Rekha and gushed about it in an interview.

In 2022, the Emergency actress wrote in her post, “I’ve banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii… I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare … thanks.”

In another post, Kangana Ranaut allegedly blamed Filmfare for being unfair since 2013 and wrote, “Back in 2013, Filmfare clearly told me that if I don’t attend their award show or dance on the stage, I won’t get awards and I made clear to them back in 2013 that I will never attend anything which is morally deprived and unethical.”

Check out screenshots to her IG story here.

However, Kangana’s claim fall flat since she won Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in the year 2015 for Queen and 2016 for Tanu Weds Manu Returns, though it was a critics choice and she lost the popular award to Deepika Padukone‘s Piku, which might have been the reason for her parting ways with the Award.

Ever since she was not nominated for any of her performances until 2022 for Thalaivii, when she took the matter into her own hands and revealed the truth. Filmfare denied all such allegations and also took back her nomination for Best Actress.

