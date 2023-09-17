Shilpa Shetty is a huge name in Bollywood and is known for her fit figure among fans. She’s over 48 years old and doesn’t even look a day beyond 30. While the actress is now welcoming ‘Bappa’ home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in a recent viral video from earlier today, we bring you a throwback to when Shilpa allegedly hinted about losing her virginity to Akshay Kumar at the age of 22. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shilpa is now married to businessman Raj Kundra, and the couple share two children named Viaan and Samisha. During her initial days in the industry, Shetty was allegedly linked with Akshay, and their dating rumours were rife in the media. However, neither of the two confirmed their relationship.

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, Shilpa Shetty allegedly confirmed losing her virginity at the age of 22 when she was a part of the American show Big Brother. A co-contestant asked her about losing her virginity, and the actress just smiled, and that’s the age when she was making alleged headlines for her brewing romance with the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar.

Asianet News once reported a source who revealed, “Akshay told us that Shilpa was a very innocent girl when they met. She may not have even kissed a man before they started dating, and she insisted on taking things very slowly. Shilpa wanted to hold hands and loved romantic gestures. After a few years, though, their relationship moved on to a new level, and she felt that she could trust Akshay.”

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty allegedly hinting about losing her virginity at the age of 22? Tell us in the space below.

