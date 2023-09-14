When Akshay Kumar Called Shah Rukh Khan On National Television, "SRK Kya PCO Pe Kaam Karte Hai?" Joked Kapil Sharma While Trolling The Jabra Fan's Request

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. The superstar, who’s currently basking in the success of his latest film Jawan, is called the King Khan for a reason. Time and again we come across different instances of him going overboard and doing things for his fans. Right from obliging to happily pose for them or with them to singing or doing his signature step, SRK stands out of the crowd. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Akshay Kumar tried to fulfil SRK’s fan’s wish but then this happened.

Amid all the chaos around Jawan, we recently came across an interesting throwback video that sees Akki accepting a fan’s request on The Kapil Sharma Show. The short clip from the comedy show has resurfaced and fans are ROFL. Watch it below.

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share the epic clip. The video opens with Kapil Sharma asking a female audience member if she has ever met Shah Rukh Khan, she replies that she has come to Mumbai only to meet the superstar. Kapil Sharma further brings his world-famous love story with Deepika Padukone. However, she further goes on to ask Jackky Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar to try making her meet SRK once.

Hearing her request, Akshay Kumar asks for his phone and dials Shah Rukh Khan’s number, saying he will try to get him on the call so she can have a small chat with the superstar. But all in vain! Soon after Akki tries to get through SRK’s phone, it remains unavailable. She later asks Kumar to try another number or call SRK’s wife Gauri Khan. This is when Kapil Sharma interrupts and tells her “Shah Rukh Khan PCO pe kaam karte hain.” Adding “Saari baat aap pe aayegi… Gauri Bhabhi bolegi Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hain hamare pati ko.” Watch it below:

Haha isn’t this adorable? What do you think about Akshay Kumar’s gesture for Shah Rukh Khan’s fan? Do let us know.

