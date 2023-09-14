The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy talk shows on Indian television currently. Featuring an array of comedians like Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and more, TKSS fans are always eager to sit in the live audience and enjoy the show as it is being filmed. However, it seems like a scam is being worked out in its name.

Some time ago, the TKSS host took to social media and shed light on this scam after a fan tagged him with regards to whether they need to pay 5K to make it to the sets. Read on to know more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Kapil Sharma fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and tagged the comedian regarding ticket sales for his talk show – The Kapil Sharma Show. The fans wrote on the micro-blogging site, “sir please clarify if it is genuine coz we are huge fans of you from Hyderabad and willing to see you perform live..” In response, Kapil promptly replied, “Sir it’s a fraud. we never charge our audiences a single penny to see the live shoot, pls beware of these kind of fraud people 🙏 thank you.”

Check out Kapil Sharma’s tweet here:

Sir it’s a fraud. we never charge our audiences a single penny to see the live shoot, pls beware of these kind of fraud people 🙏 thank you https://t.co/j2DN2Ijo9X — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 13, 2023

Fans also took the comment section and thanked Kapil Sharma for issuing the clarification. One wrote, “Kapil bhai, it’s very good that u clarified. Now, please select a few guests randomly from here for your shoot.”

Another added, “Thank you information Dene ke liye,,,, main abhi Pay karne wala tha 🙌🏻🙏🏻 Thank you.”

A third noted, “Thanks for the heads up! I’ll make sure to keep an eye out for these people.”

One more wrote, “Good job Kapil bhai. Everyone should be vocal about scams running on their name.”

Despite the Zwigato star’s claim, one netizen wrote, “Kapil Sharma show is not free…one of my relatives from Assam went to Mumbai,baught ticket of 5000 and watched live.”

Would you ever pay 5K to be part of the live audience of The Kapil Sharma Show?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Host Aditya Narayan Declares Neeti Mohan Has The Perfect Set Of Teeth: “They Are Impeccable… I Keep Asking Her To Smile”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News