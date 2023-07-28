Kapil Sharma has once again landed in trouble owing to the recent episode of his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The show, which has been on the last leg, is going off air as, the comedian has left for his international tour. However, now he’s in the news for all wrong reasons. Recently, lyricist Kunaal Vermaa took to social media to drop a video where he slammed the comedian for wrongfully crediting other lyricists for his songs.

It all happened when Kapil, while introducing AM Turaz, called him the lyricist of Khalibali, Ghoomar (Padmaavat), Aayat (Bajirao Mastani) and Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan). However, the last name of the song, that grabbed his attention as he has penned the lyrics of Tum Hi Aana. For the unversed Vermaa has been a part of films like Simba, Race 3, Malang, Half Girlfriend and others.

Now in a recent update, Kunaal Vermaa has issued a statement seeking an apology from the host and the show makers. He said in the statement, “A recent incident in which AM Turaz was introduced on a renowned show which is The Kapil Sharma Show as the man behind the lyrics for ‘Tum Hi Aana’. I was taken aback with surprise that a man who is not associated with the song is getting all the credits.”

He further said in the statement, “I do not blame Kapil Sharma at all. He is my favourite host and I believe he is an amazing person in personal as well but the management team or the research/ writers of the show would atleast spare some time and could have done a proper R&D before giving an introduction to the host of the show. Not only that when I approached the management team with this issue the response which I got was ‘we will get back to you we are busy right now’. It has been 2 days since I am waiting for one revert or an apology or a rectification for their mistake which I clearly deserve. I think Kapil Sharma’s management team wouldn’t have even informed Kapil about me approaching with this issue. I don’t think he would be even knowing about it.”

Check out his video below:

Kunaal Vermaa concluded saying, “I would request AM Turaz and Sony channel and Kapil Sharma’s management team to apologise for their mistake and try not to repeat the same with some other deserving name and rectify their mistake by informing people that I am the one who has written ‘Tum hi Aana’. I hope Turaz bhai, Kapil bhai and Sony TV don’t take this as my anger or agitation but my pain and concern that I have felt towards my work.”

